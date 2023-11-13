U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 45,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.