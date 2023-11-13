uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
uCloudlink Group Stock Up 16.2 %
NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 4.32.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
