uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 4.32.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

