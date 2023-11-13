UMH Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 911.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.50 on Monday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

