UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David A. Difillippo Sells 6,280 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.88. 11,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,046. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 11.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after buying an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,390,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

