United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

United Homes Group Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ UHGWW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHGWW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in United Homes Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 469,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

