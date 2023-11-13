UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,397.44

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $15.03 or 0.00041113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $55,397.44 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 15.0630213 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59,540.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

