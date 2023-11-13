UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $383,354.55

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $383,354.55 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 1.3425682 USD and is up 9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $293,324.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

