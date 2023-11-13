Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,724. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 279,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

