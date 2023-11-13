US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

UTHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.