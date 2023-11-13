V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Buys $291,600.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 235,692 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.