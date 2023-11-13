V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 5.7%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 2,338,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,663,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

V.F. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

