V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Up 4.1%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.58. 17,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 70,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

