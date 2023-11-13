Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of VMCA remained flat at $11.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 666,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

