Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,962,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 583,601 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $81.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

