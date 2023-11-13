Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $49,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

