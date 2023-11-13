Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. 3,494,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

