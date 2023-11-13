Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. 3,494,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.