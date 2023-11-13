Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.13. 77,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,209. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

