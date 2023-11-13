Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 335,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,769 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $68.38.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
