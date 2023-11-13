Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 335,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,769 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $68.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 337,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

