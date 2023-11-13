VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (TSE:VBV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$308.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.64.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.