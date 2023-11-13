Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

