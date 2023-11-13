Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Vector Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39.
Insider Transactions at Vector Group
In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
See Also
