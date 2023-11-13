Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGAS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGAS remained flat at $3.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 8.38. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

