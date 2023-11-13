Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.47 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $64.29 million and $3.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00196845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00647013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00446077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00135787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

