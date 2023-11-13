Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Versus Systems Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Versus Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 668,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,512.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Versus Systems
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.