Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 668,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,512.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

