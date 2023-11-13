Vestor Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,364,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024,574. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.