Vestor Capital LLC Buys 40,236 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 4,023.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. American States Water makes up about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 176.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. 39,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,839. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

