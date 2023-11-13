Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $19.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 94,679 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.