VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 49.5% in October

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CID traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.