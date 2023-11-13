VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 49.5% in October

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CID traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

