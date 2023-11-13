VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CFO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,106. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $537.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.