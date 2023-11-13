VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,106. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $537.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

