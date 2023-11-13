Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 33,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,772. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

