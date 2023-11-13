Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VABK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.