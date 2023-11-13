Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

