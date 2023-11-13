Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 3.7%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.76. 57,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,795,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 81,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

