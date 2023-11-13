Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,106,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.0 %

Vox Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,330. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

