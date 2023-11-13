Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.41. 262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

