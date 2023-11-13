Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Cut by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 6.2% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after acquiring an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646,613. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.