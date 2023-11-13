Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 32.9% in October

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,848. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.