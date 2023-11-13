Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 32.9% in October

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,848. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

