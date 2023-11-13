Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

WLK traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.46. 286,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,639. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 52 week low of $98.05 and a 52 week high of $138.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

