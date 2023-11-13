Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,089,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 8,417,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.3 days.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. 58,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

