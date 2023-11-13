WOO Network Price Hits $0.24 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $420.76 million and $23.87 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,760,823,117 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

