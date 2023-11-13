Worldcoin (WLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $467.75 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006037 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $250.54 million and approximately $467.75 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,919,227 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 113,795,420.16019821 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.91330713 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $78,325,478.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

