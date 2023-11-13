Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE WOR opened at $63.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $77.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

