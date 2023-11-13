WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $225.17 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 3% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $225.17 million and approximately $58.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003337 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02268778 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,957.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

