Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Hits $9.40 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.40 billion and approximately $3.16 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,678,011,200 coins and its circulating supply is 88,677,997,086 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://tron.network/."

