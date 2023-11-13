WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 9.3%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.35. 1,747,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,939,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

The stock has a market cap of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

