Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 239.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XERS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.62. 1,386,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

