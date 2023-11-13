Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 239.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on XERS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XERS
Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.