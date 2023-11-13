XRUN (XRUN) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1.29 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

