Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

YRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

