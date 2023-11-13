Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
YRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 27.36%.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
