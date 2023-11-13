Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 260,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,458. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

