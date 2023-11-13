Zcash (ZEC) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Zcash has a market cap of $482.57 million and approximately $62.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00081141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00043532 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00031043 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
