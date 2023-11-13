ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0666

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $618,445.52 and approximately $50.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00082258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00032169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

